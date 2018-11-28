1 person injured after man crashes SUV into neighbor's home in southeast Houston

Neighbor slams into house nextdoor and allegedly ran off in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was hurt after a man slammed his SUV into his neighbor's home in southeast Houston and allegedly ran off.

It happened in the 900 block of Wavecrest Lane just after 11 p.m.

The nephew of the man who was injured told ABC13 that he saw the neighbor across the street put the SUV in reverse and drive straight back into the house, damaging the study room.

"My uncle was in the room and got hit," Haris Barlas said.

Barlas said his aunt and 10-year-old cousin were also in the house, but they were unharmed. His uncle was hit in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the neighbor is nowhere to be found.
