1 man arrested, another on the run after short police chase through Bellaire

One person in custody after chase through Bellaire. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been taken into custody after taking officers on a short pursuit Friday through several neighborhoods in Bellaire.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.



According to police, the suspects drove through stop signs on a motorcycle. The two also drove through several yards and down the wrong-way through traffic.

After crashing near the 610 and Fournace, the suspects fled on foot, police said.

The first suspect was captured just before 6 p.m.

No other details have been released.
