Bellaire police believe there may be another suspect involved. They are searching homes and yards now for somebody hiding. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ngxZgDxJ7Y — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) July 13, 2018

A man has been taken into custody after taking officers on a short pursuit Friday through several neighborhoods in Bellaire.Police are still looking for a second suspect.According to police, the suspects drove through stop signs on a motorcycle. The two also drove through several yards and down the wrong-way through traffic.After crashing near the 610 and Fournace, the suspects fled on foot, police said.The first suspect was captured just before 6 p.m.No other details have been released.