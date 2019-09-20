u.s. & world

Woodfield Mall: 1 in custody after car crashes through Schaumburg mall near Chicago

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois -- One person is in custody after a car crashed into the Sears at a Chicago-area mall and then drove through the shopping center Friday afternoon, police said.

Chopper7 HD was over the scene at Woodfield Mall in Schuamburg, Illinois, shortly before 3 p.m. where damage was apparent at the entrance of Sears.

There are reports a car drove through the Sears storefront at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday afternoon.



While there were reports of an active shooter, police said no shooting occurred and there is no evidence there was ever an active shooter situation. No injuries have been reported, according to Schaumburg police.

Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m.

Video posted to Twitter showed a black SUV driving inside the mall near the Forever 21 store.



The Sears store is closed, according to a phone recording.



The FBI is assisting in the investigation at the request of local law enforcement but said there is no known threat to public safety at this time.

An employee at Rainforest Cafe said the mall has been on lockdown.
