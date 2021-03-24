car crash

1 hospitalized after fiery crash involving heavy truck shuts down I-10 in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person has been hospitalized following a crash on I-10 in Waller County.

Crews with the Brookshire Volunteer Fire Department say they responded at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a crash with a vehicle on fire along I-10 near FM 359.

The department said a person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

Images from the scene show a heavy truck was also involved.



In a 1:50 p.m. tweet, TxDOT was urging drivers to seek an alternate route.



In a 2:55 p.m. update, Brookshire Volunteer FD were urging people in the area to drive with caution.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the hospitalized patient's injuries are not known.

