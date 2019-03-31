DPS: Possible distracted driver blamed for crash that killed 1 former and 3 current Huntsville ISD students

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Huntsville ISD students and one alum are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Bastrop County.The Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC13 Eyewitness News they were notified about the crash around 9 p.m. Friday.Four people were killed and one person was injured in the crash on SH 21 at Quarter Horse Loop. The driver is hospitalized in a coma, according to DPS.The three current students were siblings, according to Huntsville ISD.In a release from DPS, the driver of the first vehicle failed to control speed and struck the vehicle the students were in.Authorities believe a cell phone may have been a distraction leading to the crash, as the driver of the first vehicle did not hit the brakes until .6 seconds before the impact.According to Huntsville ISD, three of the four people killed were current students in the district. The fourth person was a former student.The victims' names and ages have not been released.DPS said the driver of the first vehicle and their passenger did not suffer injuries.The school district said they are arranging counseling teams, which will be available at all campuses for the students impacted by the crash.Huntsville ISD released the following statement: