1 deputy killed, another injured following standoff in Ohio

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio --
Authorities say one sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed and another injured following a standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio.

Capt. Jeff Sellars, of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said officers originally responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in the community located about 20 miles east of Cincinnati.

Sellars said officers originally responded to a 911 call from a male who said there were subjects in his apartment that were refusing to leave. The subject also told officers that he had weapons in his home. He said the multi-agency Special Response Team was requested after shot were fired.

Sellars said two deputies were struck by the suspect. One deputy was killed and the other is in stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Sellers said the suspect was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. after a 12-hour standoff.
