1 deputy, 2 officers shot while serving warrant in NE Harris County

Deputies believe Daniel Trevino is still inside northeast Harris County home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County Sheriff's deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General's Office were shot while serving a felony warrant in northeast Harris County just before 1 p.m.

The law enforcement officers were shot as they approached the home in the 5100 block of Hartwick Road, intending to arrest Daniel Trevino.

The officers were shot as they approached the suspect's door. They returned fire, but it's not known if Trevino was hit.

WATCH: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez updates shootout
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one suspect, Daniel Trevino, may be barricaded inside a home. A second suspect has been taken into custody.


Another deputy was injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to assist at the scene.



Deputies set up a perimeter Tuesday afternoon at 5013 Hartwick Rd. near E. Mount Houston Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Trevino is believed to be barricaded inside the home.

SEE ALSO: What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
Two deputies injured in shooting while serving a warrant in the 5100 block of Hartwick Road.


Another person who was at the home was detained. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says this person is not necessarily a suspect.

WATCH: Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting in NE Harris Co.
Deputies injured in shooting in northeast Houston



The three law enforcement officers who were shot were taken to Ben Taub Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The most seriously injured officer was struck several times. He received wounds to his torso, his leg and his face. The other officer was shot in the foot. The Harris County Sheriff's deputy was shot in the hand, and could lose a finger.


The Texas Office of the Attorney General released a statement:

"This afternoon, two of our officers from the Office of Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit were wounded while serving an arrest warrant alongside a deputy from the Harris County Sheriff's Department. The three wounded officers have been transported to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment. Out of respect for the officers and their families and for those who are still engaged in a very serious situation in Northeast Harris County, we will release no further information at this time. Please pray for these officers, their families, and the courageous members of law enforcement who are involved."

The names of the law enforcement officers injured have not been released.
