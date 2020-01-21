1 dead in fiery three-vehicle crash near Lone Star Community College

Crews respond to a fatal vehicle fire w/ entrapment on West Rd. near Greenhouse Rd. on Tues. in Cypress.



At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.The Cy-Fair Fire Department told ABC13, they responded to a report of a car fire around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 19700 block of West Road.Witnesses at the scene told Harris County deputies they saw the driver of a BMW driving westbound, weaving in and out of traffic.According to the witnesses, the BMW struck a Mazda SUV that was heading eastbound, the car started spinning and then struck a Chevy truck that was also driving eastbound. Deputies say the BMW caught fire after crashing with the Chevy truck.The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.Authorities are still investigating the crash but believe the driver was killed on impact.