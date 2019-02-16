The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a taco stand shooting that left one person dead.The Sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 10:23 a.m. Saturday at the 21000 block of Highway 105 East.According to a press release, the initial 911 report was made about a man involved in a disturbance with the owner of a taco stand.Authorities say the taco stand owner called 911 immediately after the shooting.Deputies say the victim was dead by the time they arrived at the scene.