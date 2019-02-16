Deputies investigating deadly taco stand shooting in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a press release, the initial 911 report was made about a man involved in a disturbance with the owner of a taco stand and was shot.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a taco stand shooting that left one person dead.

The Sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 10:23 a.m. Saturday at the 21000 block of Highway 105 East.

According to a press release, the initial 911 report was made about a man involved in a disturbance with the owner of a taco stand.

Authorities say the taco stand owner called 911 immediately after the shooting.

Deputies say the victim was dead by the time they arrived at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shooting
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cool front brings cooler temperatures than yesterday
Dad accidentally shoots himself at daughter's birthday party
Kaepernick and Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peak as shooting wraps
Bank teller and her girlfriend arrested in bank robbery
Couple quits full time job to chase their brewery dreams
Ambulances will no longer pick up callers who abuse system
Body recovered during search for missing 60-year-old fisherman
Show More
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
TRIPLE WHAMMY: Weekend closures could tie up drivers
New bald eagle breaks up love bird couple on Valentine's Day
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild chase
Cinco Ranch student born with one hand conquers limitations
More News