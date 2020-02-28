1 dead in crash involving Waller ISD school bus in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died in a crash involving a school bus in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

It happened on FM 2920 and Hunters Creek Way some time before 8:30 a.m. Friday.



Three vehicles were involved in the collision, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The crash began with a Toyota Camry and a septic truck.

The Camry made, what deputies referred to as, minor contact with the bus. The driver of the Camry died.

No other injuries were reported. It wasn't clear if there were children on board the school bus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyschool bus accidentfatal crashschool bustraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
East Loop reopens after major water main break flooded freeway
Cold morning, warming up this afternoon and through the weekend.
ABC13's Morning News
Boil water order in Houston to last through rest of the day
What's closed on Friday amid Houston water emergency?
School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids
Construction worker hit by truck on SH-288
Show More
Residents find stranger dead inside their home in N. Harris Co.
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
Closures for roadwork and Rodeo events set for this weekend
Man checking trailer killed on shoulder of East Freeway
Katy homeowner shoots man who kicked in his door
More TOP STORIES News