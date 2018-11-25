North officers are at a homicide 4500 Yale. Adult male deceased at the scene. Other victims at area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/hKcYBW5iFY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 26, 2018

One person is dead and four others were injured after a shootout in north Houston, according to police.The shootout occurred at approximately 6:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of Yale Street near the Red Foxx Lounge.According to police, about 15 to 20 shots were fired during the incident.The deceased individual was dead on arrival. Two females were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.Three suspects have been detained at this time.