One dead and two injured after shootout in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shootout in north Houston, according to police.

The shootout occurred at approximately 6:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of Yale Street.

According to police, about 15 to 20 shots were fired during the incident.

The deceased individual was dead on arrival. The other two were transported to the hospital in their own vehicle.

Three suspects have been detained at this time.
