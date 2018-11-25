North officers are at a homicide 4500 Yale. Adult male deceased at the scene. Other victims at area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/hKcYBW5iFY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 26, 2018

One person is dead and two others were injured after a shootout in north Houston, according to police.The shootout occurred at approximately 6:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of Yale Street.According to police, about 15 to 20 shots were fired during the incident.The deceased individual was dead on arrival. The other two were transported to the hospital in their own vehicle.Three suspects have been detained at this time.