HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two people have been detained after a man was shot in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
HCSO Homicide have one male and one female detained at Gregory Crossing Way. Scene is secure, residents and general public are in no danger.— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 28, 2018
Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 2:15 p.m. at the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing Way.
HCSO Homicide are investigating the shooting of a male in the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing. The male is confirmed deceased. Investigators will release more details when scene permits. #hounews— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 28, 2018
Upon arrival, deputies found a male dead at the scene.
According to a tweet from HCSO, a man and a woman were detained at Gregory Crossing Way.
The incident remains under investigation.