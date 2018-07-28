1 dead and 2 detained after shooting in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people have been detained after a man was shot in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.


Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 2:15 p.m. at the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing Way.



Upon arrival, deputies found a male dead at the scene.

According to a tweet from HCSO, a man and a woman were detained at Gregory Crossing Way.

The incident remains under investigation.
