HCSO Homicide have one male and one female detained at Gregory Crossing Way. Scene is secure, residents and general public are in no danger. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 28, 2018

HCSO Homicide are investigating the shooting of a male in the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing. The male is confirmed deceased. Investigators will release more details when scene permits. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 28, 2018

Two people have been detained after a man was shot in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 2:15 p.m. at the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing Way.Upon arrival, deputies found a male dead at the scene.According to a tweet from HCSO, a man and a woman were detained at Gregory Crossing Way.The incident remains under investigation.