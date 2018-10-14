DROWNING

1 dead and 1 missing after kayak overturns at Pirates Beach in Galveston, Beach Patrol says

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead and 1 missing after kayak overturns at Pirates Beach in Galveston, Beach Patrol says

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston Beach Patrol is searching for a Houston man after a kayak overturned at the east of Pirates Beach.

Authorities say the incident happened near Exit 14 3005 just before 6 p.m. when two men were submerged after their kayak flipped.

The two victims were identified as 25-year-old Raul Olivera, and 20-year-old Alan Perez Perreira.

Authorities say Olivera was in the water for about 10 minutes before he was pulled to shore at around 5:55 p.m. by bystanders who initiated CPR and called 911.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they took over CPR and transported Olivera to JSER, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, both men are from Houston and have been living at Raul's brother's house in Galveston for a month.

Responders have searched the beach for several hours for Perreira, and Beach Patrol is conducting shoreline searches throughout the day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningbeachesbody foundsearchGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DROWNING
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome baby after daughter's drowning
Astros honor college baseball player who died rescuing brother
Father dies trying to rescue son from river
Astros to honor teen who drowned saving his brother
More drowning
Top Stories
Texans and Astros fans party together at NRG Stadium tailgate
Driver runs after causing fiery crash on North Beltway
Texans game or Astros watch party? You can do both!
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Eastex Freeway
Only in Texas: We'll have all 4 seasons in the next 24 hours
Four dead after shooting at toddler's birthday party
'Stros steal Game 1 of the ALCS from the Red Sox
It's time to alert Boston of the Astros invasion
Show More
Check out Fenway Park like you've never seen it before
This isn't an Astros museum, but a fan's actual office
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
Photo shoot of baby sleep after a 'long day at work' goes viral
More News