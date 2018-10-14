Galveston Beach Patrol is searching for a Houston man after a kayak overturned at the east of Pirates Beach.Authorities say the incident happened near Exit 14 3005 just before 6 p.m. when two men were submerged after their kayak flipped.The two victims were identified as 25-year-old Raul Olivera, and 20-year-old Alan Perez Perreira.Authorities say Olivera was in the water for about 10 minutes before he was pulled to shore at around 5:55 p.m. by bystanders who initiated CPR and called 911.When first responders arrived to the scene, they took over CPR and transported Olivera to JSER, where he was later pronounced dead.According to authorities, both men are from Houston and have been living at Raul's brother's house in Galveston for a month.Responders have searched the beach for several hours for Perreira, and Beach Patrol is conducting shoreline searches throughout the day.