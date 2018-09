A man is dead and a woman was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a pickup truck in southeast Houston.The accident happened in the in the 6600 block of Martin Luther King Blvd around 12:30 pm Saturday, deputies said.Witnesses say the woman who was transported to the hospital was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.The driver of the truck remained on the scene and will not be cited, according to deputies.