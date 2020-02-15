1 dead after shooting in apparent argument at Greenway-area pawn shop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead following a violent argument at a pawn shop in Houston's Greenway area.

What police originally thought was a violent robbery appears to be the result of a verbal argument turned deadly.

Houston police believe an employee of the pawn shop and at least two men in the shop's parking lot, located in the 3800 block of Richmond Avenue, were engaged in an argument Saturday evening.

Police say during the argument, the employee drew his weapon, shooting at the men. One man died at the scene.

The remaining men then got in their vehicle and drove away, backing into the store in the process.



HPD says the vehicle was abandoned in the 3700 block of Portsmouth Street.

