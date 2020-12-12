Gunman opens fire on Houston family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday when a gunman opened fire on a family at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank near Veterans Memorial.

The family was gathered in the parking lot of the complex when someone drove up, got out of their vehicle and opened fire, according to Houston police.

One man was shot twice and later died at a hospital. Police interviewed family members and believe there's a chance the victim may have known the shooter.

There was no word on the shooter's description or the victim's identity.

The incident was one of at least four fatal shootings in the Houston area since 9 p.m. Friday.
