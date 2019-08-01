1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky

MORELAND, Ky. -- A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed 1 person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park, authorities said.

The video above shows flames light up the sky as residents in surrounding areas of Lincoln County were rocked by the explosion.

County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said the flames reached about 300 feet in the air and could be seen throughout Lincoln County.

Emergency managers say a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion, according to the ABC affiliate station.

The Lincoln County Coroner's Office confirmed at least one person died.

Several structures in a local trailer park are still on fire, according to local officials.

Authorities said crews have been able to shut off the gas and people have been evacuated from the area.

Gilliam urged people gathering for a multistate yard sale to stay away as tanker trucks work to put out fires.

A local church has set up a shelter for those in need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyexplosionfiregas mainfire deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sues ExxonMobil for violating state's Clean Air Act
Toddler found wandering in road alone in southwest Houston
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
Find deep discounts on things for your home at Houston store
Houston Texans fans line up overnight for training camp
Houston Outlaws esports team sold for $40 million
Less rain, more heat for Houston today
Show More
Army veteran allegedly shoots ex in 24 Hour Fitness parking lot
107-year-old's secret to long happy life: 'Not getting married'
24,000 baby sleepers recalled over fears children could suffocate
Osama bin Laden's son killed in strike
Watching two areas for potential tropical development
More TOP STORIES News