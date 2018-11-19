1 dead after big rig crashes into guardrail in NW Harris Co.

Reference to fatal accident scene at 12600 TC Jester, both sides of the roadway are shutdown. #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 20, 2018

One person is confirmed dead after a 1-vehicle crash of an 18-wheeler in the 12600 block of TC Jester. Investigation is ongoing. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BLVXEGPoKf — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 20, 2018

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County.The crash happened Monday evening in the 12000 block of TC Jester near Spears Road.Deputies said one person died in the crash.The truck appears to have struck a guardrail, but we do not know what led up to the crash.Both sides of the roadway have been shut down as deputies investigate.