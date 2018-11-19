1 dead after big rig crashes into guardrail in NW Harris Co.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler on TC Jester near Spears Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened Monday evening in the 12000 block of TC Jester near Spears Road.


Deputies said one person died in the crash.

The truck appears to have struck a guardrail, but we do not know what led up to the crash.

Both sides of the roadway have been shut down as deputies investigate.

