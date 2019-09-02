Person dead after shooting over child custody in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was fatally shot in the chest in a southwest Houston neighborhood Monday amid an apparent child custody battle.

Houston police reported the incident in the area of Beran and Regg, near the intersection of Orem and Buffalo Speedway.

Police said they responded to a disturbance around 1:30 p.m.

There were five people involved during the disturbance when someone pulled out a rifle and opened fire.

CPR was performed on the wounded victim, and one person was detained.

A neighbor told ABC13 he heard multiple blasts before seeing a person collapse.

Police also said children were inside a home where the shooting happened. It's not known whether anyone else was hurt.

