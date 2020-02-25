1 dead after 2 people arrive with gunshot wounds at LBJ Hospital

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at LBJ Hospital. We are hearing two people pulled up to the front, possibly with gunshot wounds and went inside for help. Live report coming up at 5:30 on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/95aehfM98V — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) February 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is being treated after showing up to the emergency room at LBJ Hospital with a gunshot wound, police say.Heavy police presence and yellow tape can be seen at the hospital as they investigate what happened in northwest Houston.Officers say the two victims arrived at the hospital early Tuesday asking for help.