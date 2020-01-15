1 dead, 2 missing after Galveston boat crash

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and two others are missing after a boat crashed in Galveston.It happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard says they were told four people were in the water in need of help after the boat and a 600 ft. chemical tanker collided near the Galveston Jetties.Two fishermen were pulled from the water with the help of Good Samaritans nearby and were transported to the hospital.The Coast Guard would not comment on their conditions, but Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said one of those fisherman was pronounced dead at the hospital.The search for the remaining two is ongoing. Officials say the fog is hindering the search.