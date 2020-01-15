1 dead, 2 missing after Galveston boat crash

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and two others are missing after a boat crashed in Galveston.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard says they were told four people were in the water in need of help after the boat and a 600 ft. chemical tanker collided near the Galveston Jetties.

Two fishermen were pulled from the water with the help of Good Samaritans nearby and were transported to the hospital.

The Coast Guard would not comment on their conditions, but Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said one of those fisherman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The search for the remaining two is ongoing. Officials say the fog is hindering the search.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonboating safetyboatsboatingmissing swimmermissing personboat accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrests made in Bellaire HS shooting arrested: Police
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
LCISD teacher denies mistreating child with special needs
Dense Fog Advisory in effect, record warmth Wednesday
ABC13 Evening News for January 14, 2020
Taco Cabana closes 5 locations in Houston
RodeoHouston concert tickets to go on sale Thursday
Show More
2 El Campo students killed in car crashes on same weekend
Man walking on Gulf Fwy dies after police try to arrest him
Voodoo Doughnuts' first Houston location opens Wednesday
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
Famed attorney Steven 'Rocket' Rosen dies after battle with ALS
More TOP STORIES News