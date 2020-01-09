1 dead, 2 injured in west Houston apartment complex shooting

MORE: Two surviving victims were shot in shoulder & lower abdomen. Unclear what caused this. No firm description on suspect car yet. — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) January 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died and two others were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex early Thursday.It happened around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 10900 block of Meadowglen in the Westchase area. The victims were in the complex's parking lot when a pair of men in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, authorities said.While it wasn't known how many shots were fired, at least 39 casings were found at the scene, police said.The injured men were taken to Ben Taub hospital and were listed in critical condition.Authorities were still looking for the suspected shooters.