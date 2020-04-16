1 dead, 2 injured in overnight Houston area shootings

Westside officers are at a shooting scene 800 South State Highway 6. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/hqh5M4B7Rh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 16, 2020

Shooting: 7500 Pinemont. Prelim Info: Male shot, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 16, 2020

Shooting: 5100 Burma Prelim info: male shot in leg during drive by. Suspect vehicle-Gray Impala. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and two others were injured after three different shootings in 12 hours across the Houston area.One of the three shootings happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 6 and Memorial Drive in west Houston. Police say a man was shot to death in the hallway of an apartment building, where he did not live. It is believed he was there with friends, but surveillance video shows his car leaving shortly after he was killed.A few hours later, around 9 p.m., a second person was shot during a fight at an apartment complex in northwest Houston. Police say there is a history of disturbances between families who live at the apartments on Pinemont and Hollister, but the person shot is expected to survive.The third shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in southeast Houston. According to police, a man who was sitting outside of his home was shot by someone driving by in a car. Three people were reportedly inside a gray Impala driving by on Burma when at least five shots were fired. The victim was hit in the leg and is expected to survive.