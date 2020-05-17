1 dead, 2 injured in attack in San Leon

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas -- One person died and two others were critically injured in an attack involving a bat or a pipe late Saturday night .

It happened in the 800 block of 26th St. in San Leon around midnight, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

It wasn't clear what exactly happened or who was involved in the incident. The victim died of blunt force trauma, Trochesset said.

The two who were hurt were taken to a hospital where they were in intensive care. Their conditions weren't known Sunday.

San Leon is an unincorporated community in northern Galveston County with an estimated population of approximately 5,000.
