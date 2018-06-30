1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside northwest Houston bar

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside northwest Houston bar (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for one to four suspects who reportedly shot three people, killing one outside of a sports bar in northwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to the shooting in the 6500 block of Antoine and West Little York around 4 a.m.

Police told Eyewitness News that a group of guys got into a fight inside of the bar earlier that evening.

Once outside, police say one to four Hispanic males started shooting in the parking lot.

One person was shot in the chest and two other were shot in unknown areas.

At least one of the victims died in the parking lot of the Mambos sports bar.

The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingbardeadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News