1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at high school football game

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --Investigators in Florida are working to determine what led up to a deadly triple shooting a high school football game.
A young man was killed when gunshots rang out just moments after the game ended in Jacksonville.
A teenage boy and girl were also injured, but will survive their wounds.
Deputies say they are looking for a single shooter.
According to investigators, there were some fights and disturbances during the game, but they are not sure if the incidents are connected.
RELATED: 2 shot at high school football game in Florida