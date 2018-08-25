1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at high school football game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3991959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 people shot at high school football game

Investigators in Florida are working to determine what led up to a deadly triple shooting a high school football game.A young man was killed when gunshots rang out just moments after the game ended in Jacksonville.A teenage boy and girl were also injured, but will survive their wounds.Deputies say they are looking for a single shooter.According to investigators, there were some fights and disturbances during the game, but they are not sure if the incidents are connected.