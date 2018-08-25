1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at high school football game

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
Investigators in Florida are working to determine what led up to a deadly triple shooting a high school football game.

A young man was killed when gunshots rang out just moments after the game ended in Jacksonville.

A teenage boy and girl were also injured, but will survive their wounds.

Deputies say they are looking for a single shooter.

According to investigators, there were some fights and disturbances during the game, but they are not sure if the incidents are connected.

