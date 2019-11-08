1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery at NW Houston home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston Friday morning.

Houston police responded to reports of a robbery in the 6800 block of Utah St. near Granville Dr. just before 6 a.m.

Police say one person was shot to death and another person was wounded and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Both victims were shot in the back of the head, according to authorities.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grab a jacket! Temperatures will remain in the 50s
ABC13's Morning News
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD fest returns this weekend in Houston
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
Texas leads US in murders of trans women of color: report
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
Show More
HISD takeover: Here's how we got here
Boxing club owner to thieves: 'You stole from kids'
Uche performing for FREE this weekend
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Frustrated dad uses own radar gun to catch speeders
More TOP STORIES News