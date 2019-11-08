1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery at NW Houston home

HPD Homicide detectives are en route to the scene where two persons have been shot at 6800 Utah about 5:55 today. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, a second was transported to the hospital. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston Friday morning.Houston police responded to reports of a robbery in the 6800 block of Utah St. near Granville Dr. just before 6 a.m.Police say one person was shot to death and another person was wounded and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. Both victims were shot in the back of the head, according to authorities.