Man dead after suspected drunk driver smashes into him on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on the Gulf Freeway.

Houston police say two drivers were on the Gulf Freeway exchanging information after a fender bender.

Authorities say the two men were talking to a wrecker driver when a speeding car lost control and slammed into the men, sending one flying into the HOV lane.

Police believe the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol. If he's found to have been intoxicated, he can be charged with intoxication manslaughter, police say.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashdrunk driving deathdrunk drivingman killeddui crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search continues for killer of father shot in own garage
Man answering his door shot and killed in Kingwood
Possible animal attack leaves woman dead in front yard
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Rain chances return this week which could affect your travel and holiday plans
Grieving family demands accountability from UT, alumni group
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
82-year-old female bodybuilder takes down intruder in her home
Great-Grandfather wants to share his Christmas carol
Professor holds student's baby so she can review before test
Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Rewind! Houston's Lizzo was in 'Friday Night Lights'
More TOP STORIES News