1 dead, 1 injured in suspected drunk driver crash on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on the Gulf Freeway.Houston police say two drivers were on the Gulf Freeway exchanging information after a fender bender.Authorities say the two men were talking to a wrecker driver when a speeding car lost control and slammed into the men, sending one flying into the HOV lane.Police believe the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol. If he's found to have been intoxicated, he can be charged with intoxication manslaughter, police say.