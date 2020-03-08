1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Deerbrook Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside a mall in North Houston Sunday afternoon, officers said.
Humble police officers were alerted to shots being heard outside Deerbrook Mall. Apparently two people were shooting at each other.
Officials said one person has died and another needs emergency medical services.
Officers have the scene under control and are investigating. No information on the cause or the suspect has been released.
