HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving two crime scenes in southeast Houston.

The body of a gunshot victim was found at 5050 Sunflower on Thursday evening.

Less than a mile away, investigators said a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found at 5111 Northridge.



The victim on Northridge was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The Houston Police Department says both scenes are related, and that two men in a Nissan sedan are now wanted for questioning.
