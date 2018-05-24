HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving two crime scenes in southeast Houston.
The body of a gunshot victim was found at 5050 Sunflower on Thursday evening.
Less than a mile away, investigators said a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found at 5111 Northridge.
At scene with @TroyFinner & @SatterwhiteLJ & our team. We have multiple shooters & one person deceased. More information will be provided soon. https://t.co/oHxHTKmP5H— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 25, 2018
The victim on Northridge was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The Houston Police Department says both scenes are related, and that two men in a Nissan sedan are now wanted for questioning.