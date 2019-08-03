1 dead, 1 injured during drive-by shooting in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were shot while driving in northeast Houston Saturday morning.Police responded to reports of a shooting on Collingsworth near the Eastex Freeway around 1 a.m.Authorities say a driver pulled into a gas station and asked the clerk to call 911 because someone in his car had been shot to death.Police told ABC13 that the men were driving when someone opened fire on the passenger side of the vehicle.The driver was shot once and transported to the hospital in stable condition.Authorities are working to determine what caused the shooting.