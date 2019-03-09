Man found shot to death in driver's seat of a truck in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a truck Saturday morning.
Authorities responded to the deadly shooting on Collingsworth near Chapman around 2:45 a.m.
A second man was also found shot near the same truck. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the truck was near a bar at the time of the shooting, but it's not clear what led up to the deadly shooting.
