Man found shot to death in driver's seat of a truck in northeast Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a truck Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the deadly shooting on Collingsworth near Chapman around 2:45 a.m.

A second man was also found shot near the same truck. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the truck was near a bar at the time of the shooting, but it's not clear what led up to the deadly shooting.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingshootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
One dead, one hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle
2 dead after shooting at office in The Woodlands
Fiery crash linked to deadly office shooting in The Woodlands
Timeline: Houston area shootings in the workplace
Family honors man struck and killed by HISD school bus
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Space-themed slides open at Schlitterbahn Galveston
Show More
'Captain America' pays visit to Houston's newest congressman
Go on an adventure at Riva Row Boat House
Winning design chosen in 2019 Big Tex boot contest
Teen charged in connection with stabbing death of HISD student
New travel requirements coming for Americans headed to Europe
More TOP STORIES News