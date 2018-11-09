1 dead, 1 injured after possible road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A suspect is in custody after a possible road rage incident turned deadly Friday afternoon.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a road rage incident in the 13000 block of Dawn Hallow Lane around 1:30 p.m.
Deputies confirmed one man is dead an another person is wounded. The alleged shooter is believed to be in custody.
BREAKING: We are investigating a possible road rage incident in the 13000 block of Dawn Hollow Lane. One male is confirmed dead and another is wounded. Suspected shooter is in custody. PIO en route #hounews pic.twitter.com/Fc2XoVcf0F— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 9, 2018
Investigators are working to determine what exactly led up to the shooting.