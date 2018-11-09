1 dead, 1 injured after possible road rage incident in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is in custody after a possible road rage incident turned deadly Friday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a road rage incident in the 13000 block of Dawn Hallow Lane around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies confirmed one man is dead an another person is wounded. The alleged shooter is believed to be in custody.


Investigators are working to determine what exactly led up to the shooting.
