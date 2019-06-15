1 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes in Walker County

AIRCRAFT DOWN WALKER COUNTY: DPS and Firefighters are at 2609 HWY 19. Pilot has been removed from crashed aircraft and airlifted to Memorial Herman Hospital. Female passenger was found deceased on scene. No additional information available for release at this time. FAA lead pic.twitter.com/Ei9rfUjnJo — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) June 15, 2019

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Saturday morning that a plane crash in Walker County resulted in the death of one female passenger.The pilot was removed from the aircraft and airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital, authorities say.The condition on the pilot is unknown at this time.