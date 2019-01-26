1 child dead after major crash involving Camaro driver

1 child killed, 2 others injured after major crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One child is dead, and two others were injured during a crash in west Harris County.

Deputies say Rafael Quiroz was traveling eastbound in the 2250 block of Morton Ranch road approaching Elrod Road when he and driver Jose Chavez collided.

According to authorities, Chavez was with his wife Bernice and three children, 3-year-old Nora, 6-year-old Elijah, and 4-year-old Ella.

Deputies say when Quiroz's Camaro struck the right side of the family's vehicle, the 3-year-old was ejected.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that 6-year-old Elijah was killed and the two other children were transported to the hospital. The 3-year-old was transported to Memorial Hermann, where she is in critical condition.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies do not believe the kids were restrained in the vehicle.



According to deputies, Chavez didn't yield the right of way when he entered the intersection, however, Quiroz was speeding 45 mph over the limit.

This crash is still being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
Related Topics:
child killedcar crashHouston
More News