1 arrested and more than 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust in NE Harris Co.

Authorities say they arrested one person and found at least 306 animals following a significant cockfight ring bust in northeast Harris County.

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, they received a tip around 10 a.m. Sunday about a cockfighting ring in the 4800 block of Mooney Road.

Upon arrival, constable's deputies say the fighting had already begun and there were at least 50 participants at the scene.

People fled the scene on foot, leaving behind their vehicles and birds inside, deputies said.

Authorities say they expect the suspect in custody to be charged with operating a cockfighting ring.

At this time, authorities say they are still waiting for a search warrant in order to make sure there are no dead animals in the home.

The animals found will be seized and taken to the Houston SPCA facility, where they will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Related Topics:
cockfightinganimal crueltyanimal rescueHarris County
