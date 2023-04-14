Authorities are investigating after crash an incident on the road that appears to have involved a gun in Montgomery County.

I-45 NB lanes at Oakwood closed for firearm incident investigation: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An incident involving a firearm forced a shutdown on I-45 northbound to allow authorities to conduct an investigation, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Police have closed all but one lane on I-45 northbound at Oakwood Drive, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

