Man live streams on Facebook while being chased by police

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old Michigan man took to Facebook live when he became the cause of a police chase.According to officials, the man attempted to light spilled gasoline on fire at a gas station.He then took to Facebook live where he began daring police to chase him.The 23-year-old slammed into a police officer's cruiser during the chase.The officer was not injured.Police say two years ago, this same suspect led them on a chase after he stole an ambulance.