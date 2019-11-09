Man live streams on Facebook while being chased by police

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old Michigan man took to Facebook live when he became the cause of a police chase.

According to officials, the man attempted to light spilled gasoline on fire at a gas station.

He then took to Facebook live where he began daring police to chase him.

The 23-year-old slammed into a police officer's cruiser during the chase.

The officer was not injured.

Police say two years ago, this same suspect led them on a chase after he stole an ambulance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganpolice chaseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans trampled as they attempted to enter ASTROWORLD Festival: HFD
Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway
ABC13 Evening News for November 9, 2019
Mother charged with murder in drunk driving crash, son killed
Memorial bridge dedicated to 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Suspected drunk driver slams into HPD car at 70 mph
HPD officer shows off moves with handshake
Show More
Instagram likes going away? Company to hide like count for some US users
Jose Altuve visits young Astros fan who was burned in explosion
Man shot in back during robbery near University of Houston
J.J. Watt impressed by young fan's Watt-themed birthday cake
Twin sisters give birth on the same day
More TOP STORIES News