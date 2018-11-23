SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --Police in San Antonio are searching for a dark-colored truck after a possible road rage shooting.
Police said the driver of a light-colored car was shot in the head.
The passenger side of the car was hit and had multiple bullet holes.
The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
There's no word on their condition.
