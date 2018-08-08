﻿Man learns what NOT to bring on driving test .. drugs!

A man in Maryland is now behind bars after he tried taking his driving test in a car filled with drugs and cash.Reginald Wooding, 22, was in his mother's car when a driver's license examiner smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.The employee called a state trooper who searched the car. The trooper found one pound of marijuana, $15,000 in suspected drug money and a loaded handgun in the glove box.Wooding was arrested on multiple charges, including possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.