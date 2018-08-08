﻿Man learns what NOT to bring on driving test .. drugs!

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested for having marijuana in car at driving test

By
A man in Maryland is now behind bars after he tried taking his driving test in a car filled with drugs and cash.

Reginald Wooding, 22, was in his mother's car when a driver's license examiner smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The employee called a state trooper who searched the car. The trooper found one pound of marijuana, $15,000 in suspected drug money and a loaded handgun in the glove box.

Wooding was arrested on multiple charges, including possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drivingmarijuanau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deputy arrested on DWI after crashing into wet concrete
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Woman tells officer she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Suspect identified in deadly beating of 83-year-old man
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Woman's boyfriend wanted for questioning in her death
Memorial to Santa Fe HS shooting victims being dismantled
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
Show More
CAR-FREE COMMUTING: This guy never deals with Houston traffic
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Man explains lost bet that landed him in silky, red dress
Voters to decide if Houston firefighters will get pay raises
More News