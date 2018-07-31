EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1711999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons.

Smuggling drugs across the border didn't work for whoever sneaked golf bags full of pot onto a Texas golf course.Three golf bags packed with 50 pounds of marijuana each were found in Brownsville last week.Authorities say the bags were discovered when Border Patrol agents decided to search the area after spotting several men swimming across the Rio Grande to Mexico.The seized pot has a street value of over $40,000, according to law enforcement.