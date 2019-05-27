Thieves steal $4,000 in medication from Houston cancer patient

"All my prescriptions had just been refilled that day," he told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "We left the hospital. We went over to my mother's to give her the bad news and they broke into the truck. We weren't there five or 10 minutes."
Surveillance video of the theft shows a man getting out of the car, walking up to Christopher's SUV, then bolting with a purse and his backpack. The backpack he took contained just-filled prescriptions worth more than $4,000.
"My medication is what I live for," Perez said. "I live off of that medication. It helps me fight the cancer."
An electrician by trade and father, Christopher is too weak to stand without help, let alone work. He's on disability. He cannot afford to replace his medicine or fix his truck. Yet amidst it all, he has his faith.
"I believe everything happens for a reason," Perez said, "And God, he's in my corner one way or the other."
Perez said he doesn't care about his stolen ID or his bank card. He just wants the medication, which he cannot afford to replace.
He has a message for the people who took it.
"If you still have my medication," he said in a plea to the thieves, "You can drop it off anywhere without any question. That's what I live off of. There's nothing you can do with that medication."
Christopher's family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the month's worth of medication he now can't afford.
