Thieves steal $4,000 in medication from Houston cancer patient

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is a story of compounded misery. After a visit to the Texas Medical Center and learning his thyroid cancer had spread, Christopher Perez's life-extending medication was stolen. Now he's not sure what to do.

"All my prescriptions had just been refilled that day," he told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "We left the hospital. We went over to my mother's to give her the bad news and they broke into the truck. We weren't there five or 10 minutes."

Surveillance video of the theft shows a man getting out of the car, walking up to Christopher's SUV, then bolting with a purse and his backpack. The backpack he took contained just-filled prescriptions worth more than $4,000.

"My medication is what I live for," Perez said. "I live off of that medication. It helps me fight the cancer."

EMBED More News Videos

Christopher Perez has a message for the thieves who stole the cancer medications that are keeping him alive.



An electrician by trade and father, Christopher is too weak to stand without help, let alone work. He's on disability. He cannot afford to replace his medicine or fix his truck. Yet amidst it all, he has his faith.

"I believe everything happens for a reason," Perez said, "And God, he's in my corner one way or the other."

Perez said he doesn't care about his stolen ID or his bank card. He just wants the medication, which he cannot afford to replace.

He has a message for the people who took it.

"If you still have my medication," he said in a plea to the thieves, "You can drop it off anywhere without any question. That's what I live off of. There's nothing you can do with that medication."

Christopher's family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the month's worth of medication he now can't afford.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonthefttexas newscancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News