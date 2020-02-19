HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the third time in the last few months, thieves have broken into a Houston-area school, taking off with thousands of dollars worth of graphing calculators.
In the latest incident caught on surveillance video on Jan. 27, thieves, including one in a white mask, stalked the hallways of North Forest High School shortly before 2 a.m. in northeast Houston.
Then, they broke the glass window of a classroom and stole 48 graphing calculators worth about $4,500.
Police describe the first suspect as a black male, approximately 5'8" to 5'11," 130 to 150 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.
The second suspect is also described as a black male, approximately 5'8" to 5'11," 130 to 150 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Officials say the third suspect is a black male, approximately 5'10" to 6'0," 140 to 160 pounds, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white mask.
This was the third time since October 2019 that thieves have broken into schools to steal the expensive calculators.
In the October case, thieves stole $16,000 worth of calculators from Wunsche High School in Spring ISD. In December, a thief stole an unknown amount of calculators from Holland Middle School on Gellhorn.
The graphing calculators can range in price between $85 and $150 each.
If you have any information about this latest incident at North Forest High School, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
You could get a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging or arrest of the suspects.
At least $20K worth of graphing calculators stolen from Houston-area schools in last 3 months
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More