$200M in meth found hidden in nearly 800 bottles of Sriracha sauce: Police

Police in Australia had a red hot bust after seizing hundreds of bottles of sriracha sauce they say was used to smuggle crystal meth.

Authorities say the bottles, containing more than $200 million worth of meth, were shipped to Australia from the U.S.

They say the shipment contained 768 bottles of sriracha sauce, and testing indicated they carried methamphetamine.

According to police, four men were arrested and charged with the importation of the drugs.
