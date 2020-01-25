$1M worth of Corvettes trapped inside flattened buildings after blast

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Among those picking up the pieces after Friday's deadly explosion is the owner of Houston Corvette Service.

Gordon Andrus' business is right across the street from Watson Grinding & Manufacturing, the site of the deadly blast. Two employees at Watson were killed.

Due to the explosion, two of the buildings Andrus owns were flattened, trapping the Corvettes inside. In fact, he says the cars are worth $1 million.

"Mine are flattened. It's sitting there with about a million dollars in cars right now. We restore old Corvettes, and it's full of what used to be really nice cars," Andrus said.

No one was inside the buildings at the time of the explosion.

Andrus said he's grateful no one was hurt at his facility.



Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosioncars
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old killed when car rolls back and hits her, sheriff says
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
Friend of victim shares moments leading up to fatal explosion
Rush to repair homes damaged by explosion before rain tonight
Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning
Galveston PD Sergeant placed on leave after violence charge
Massive WWE event coming to Houston Sunday
Show More
SkyDrone13 gives view of devastation left behind by blast
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
Officials seek answers to deadly blast as investigation continues
The best of ABC13+ EaDo
Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor
More TOP STORIES News