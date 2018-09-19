$15,000 reward offered to find killer who murdered Spring veteran in driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

The search continues for the person who killed a veteran.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person who murdered a veteran in his own driveway in Spring five months ago.

On the night of April 24, Roger Hepner, 56, was found shot to death in front of his home in the 1000 block of Addison Park Lane in the Northgate Crossing subdivision.

Hepner's son Mitchell took a shower and couldn't find his dad when he got out. So he went outside around 10 p.m.

"I saw blood. So immediately when I saw blood, (I applied) pressure, CPR," Mitchell told Eyewitness News.

Investigators say Hepner had just gotten home from the movies with his son when he went to get something from his truck. He was then confronted by at least one suspect, who shot him one time and fled.

He died from the gunshot wound.

Mitchell followed in his father's footsteps and joined the military.

He went out-of-state for training and had just returned back to Texas in mid-April. His dad had a surgery and he wanted to be close to help him.

Now Mitchell wears his father's dog tags in honor of a man who always served and protected others.

"I'll forever be grateful for things he taught me and how to live and how to be a good man," Mitchell said.

A $15,000 Crime Stoppers reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Son of veteran killed in his own driveway: "I believe he was protecting me"

EMBED More News Videos

Veteran killed in his own driveway, Marla Carter reports.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
veteranmurderTomball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cruz: 'BBQ will be illegal' if Beto O'Rourke wins
Grandmother says young thieves kidnapped her grandson
Robbers as young as 11 attack elderly man 'for kicks'
Trae Tha Truth heads to Carolinas to help with Florence relief
Man fakes rubbing veggies on his butt, goes to jail
Houston man's street-side job search is paying off
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Bert and Ernie are a couple, ex-'Sesame Street' writer says
Show More
Slow down for emergency vehicles or get a ticket!
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, UTMB says
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
Houston athletes among pro slam dunkers going for gold
How to shop like a chef at a farmers market and save money
More News