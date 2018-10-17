DOJ offers $10M reward for El Mencho, head of new Mexican cartel taking over illegal drug trade

EMBED </>More Videos

The Department of Justice announced a $10 million reward for El Mencho, the head of a new cartel that's taking over the drug trade in Mexico and around the world. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
He is called El Mencho and he is the head of the New Generation Cartel of Jalisco, and officials say it has taken over for the Sinaloa cartel.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions put a price on El Mencho - a $10 million reward. Sessions also announced indictments on 45 people.

"We believe that they traffic at least five tons of cocaine and five tons of methamphetamine into the United States every month," Sessions said.

Federal agents said the cartel is now one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world and its U.S. base is in southern California. In one drug bust in Hollywood, agents found 50 kilos of cocaine and $2.5 million in cash.

Officials said the cartel has 5,000 members and controls 23 Mexican states. The cartel has also expanded to Europe, Asia and Australia.

"His gang will basically take over an entire city. He'll take kids and make them work for him by force. He will tell the mothers and fathers if they don't work, they die," said Daniel Comeaux, with the Drug Enforcement Agency in L.A.

The case is being prosecuted by the Department of Justice in Washington, but the Los Angeles office and the DEA are on the front line of the fight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carteldrugsillegal drugscocainedepartment of justicejeff sessionsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
MLB clears Astros of cheating over photographing in playoffs
Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises
Texas mom spanks teen son after he took off in her BMW
Texans' Andre Hal returns to practice after cancer diagnosis
Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston
Another In-N-Out is coming to the Houston-area!
Body recovered of 11-year-old after drowning in Galveston
Show More
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Massive 15-foot alligator Chubbs spotted at Fla. golf course
AP: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
More News