Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for Oscar Garcia, wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in Pasadena.Pasadena police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Wafer just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 28.Nicolas Bautista, 37, was found on the sidewalk in front of his home with a single gunshot wound.According to witnesses, Bautista was outside of his home when a man with a shotgun confronted him.Police say after the two men had a brief conversation, the suspect shot his weapon one time and then drove away.Bautista was transported to the Bayshore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Garcia is described as a bearded Hispanic man, last seen wearing dark pants, a gray T-shirt, baseball cap, and driving a Ford F-150 four-door truck.The truck had aftermarket wheels, a paper registration in the back window, and a small sticker on the left side rear window (behind the driver's seat)."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. MacGregor at 713-475-7891 or make any anonymous tip to 713-222-TIPS. You may also submit tips online at