$10K reward offered for suspect wanted in shooting death of Pasadena man

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for Oscar Garcia, wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in Pasadena.


Pasadena police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Wafer just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Nicolas Bautista, 37, was found on the sidewalk in front of his home with a single gunshot wound.

According to witnesses, Bautista was outside of his home when a man with a shotgun confronted him.

Police say after the two men had a brief conversation, the suspect shot his weapon one time and then drove away.

The family of Nicolas Bautista, 37, pleas with the community to find his killer.


Bautista was transported to the Bayshore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.


Garcia is described as a bearded Hispanic man, last seen wearing dark pants, a gray T-shirt, baseball cap, and driving a Ford F-150 four-door truck.

The truck had aftermarket wheels, a paper registration in the back window, and a small sticker on the left side rear window (behind the driver's seat)."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. MacGregor at 713-475-7891 or make any anonymous tip to 713-222-TIPS. You may also submit tips online at CrimeStoppers.org.
